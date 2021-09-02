Man rescued on Bodmin Moor after sustaining spinal injury whilst diving
A man has been taken to hospital after sustaining a spinal injury whilst jumping into water on Bodmin Moor.
Rescue teams from Cornwall were called by police to assist at 1:36pm yesterday (Wednesday 2 September) after receiving reports a man had been injured diving into water at Gold Diggings.
The 42-year-old was assessed by crews and then transported on a stretcher back to the Hurlers car park.
He was later taken to Derriford Hospital for further treatment.