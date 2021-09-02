Police apologise after raiding wrong building in Bristol

Police have apologised after admitting to raiding the wrong building during an operation to evict squatters in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers unlawfully entered a student flat in Bristol in June during an operation in High Street, in the Old City.

The force has now apologised, but said it has been unable to reprimand officers due to a lack of available body-worn footage.

In a statement, the force said its professional standards department investigated after complaints were made by the people in the student flat.

It added the investigator was unable to locate any body-worn footage recorded within the property, as a list of officers from another force - who were assisting with the operation - was not retained.

"This is not acceptable and several learnings will be implemented for future operations," a police spokesperson said.

They said this will include making sure officers are better instructed and advised on how to download and label footage.

They said: "A list of officers will now be retained detailing which properties they are responsible for entering, including those from any assisting forces.

"We’d like to publicly reiterate our apology to the complainant for any distress caused to him and to those in the flat at the time officers unlawfully entered."