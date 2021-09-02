Play video

A couple who live in rented accommodation with evidence of rats, damp and mould in communal areas like the kitchen, say they are now looking for somewhere else to live.

After an ITV news investigation, Gloucester City Council has inspected the property and told the landlords to carry out urgent repairs.

The building's owners say there were delays in repairs because of the pandemic.

Jason and Lauren showed ITV News West Country around some of the communal areas of their accommodation, which is in Weston Road, in Gloucester.

They say they have been complaining to their landlords about the state of the place for months.

"I’ve seen a rat , I was coming out of my room and it was here, going into the kitchen," said Lauren.

"We’ve heard them more than seen them. They make a horrible scratching noise, so you can always hear them coming through."

Jason added: "There’s a big open area so they can get up into the cupboards."

Damp and mould in the toilet. Credit: ITV

Toilet 'covered in mould'

"This is the toilet for the two rooms downstairs covered in mould," Jason said.

He added there are also holes in the walls "where rodents can get in".

On the landing, water pours in whenever it rains.

Lauren said: "It just floods - it all just comes through the gaps in the wall and just floods all over the floor.

"You just have to keep mopping it up there is a bucket and pots that we used to catch the water.

Jason showed ITV News West Country crews out where water gets in through the brickwork on one of the landings. Credit: ITV

"The water leaks straight through and kind of runs down the side part of it comes through here and rushes off."

ITV News West Country first met the couple two years ago when they were homeless and living in a tent. They had to be rescued when flood water from the river severn swamped the field they were living in.

The accommodation they live in now - a roof over their heads - was meant to be a fresh start. But they say it has turned into a nightmare.

Lauren and Jason say they are now looking for somewhere else to live. Credit: ITV

Jason said: "Mental health wise, we are worse here than we were in the tent. This is the lowest we’ve ever been."

ITV News West Country showed our report to Neil Coles, who manages the private sector housing team for Gloucester City Council.

The council has the right to prosecute or force landlords to carry out repairs if they do not maintain their properties to a certain standard. They acted immediately.

Mr Coles said: "An officer has visited the property to see the conditions, that then allows us to make use of a whole range of legal powers that we have to require landlords to carry out works.

"For this type of property, the landlord is required to manage the property at all times, for which the council may choose to prosecute, or issue a civil penalty of up to £30,000 for every offence. So those investigations are ongoing.

"This is probably not the worst but it’s definitely a real concern and the sort of accommodation that we would expect not to be occupied in this day and age in Gloucester."

Damp and evidence of water ingress in one of the communal toilets. Credit: ITV

The property owner says repairs have been held up by the Covid crisis, but she is doing everything they can to push ahead and get the work done.

Landlady Sarah Walker said her and her husband have owned the property since 2015 and have run it as a fully-licensed 12-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

"We have responded to all maintenance requests in a timely manner," she added.

"This includes dealing with rodents, water ingress and general maintenance jobs.

"The other tenants have commented on the improved situation and have lived there in some cases for eight years, with no plans to move out.

"There is a schedule of works for the exterior of the property (it is in a conservation area so we use the relevant skilled contractors), this work has had to pause due to the pandemic."