Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful young girl" who died in a crash on the M32 on bank holiday Monday.

Tenisha Cooper, from Gloucester, died from injuries sustained when a Vauxhall Astra she was a passenger in left the southbound carriageway of the M32 on Monday 30 August and entered undergrowth.

The collision happened between junction one (Hambrook) and junction two (Eastville) at about 2am.

The 23-year-old leaves behind a two-year-old son.

Her family have released a tribute to her, saying: “We have been absolutely devastated by the loss of our beloved Tenisha. Our hearts have truly been broken beyond repair.

“We cannot believe that such a beautiful young girl, who had the rest of her life ahead of her, has been taken from us so soon.

“The whole family are still struggling to process this tragedy and we are hugely heartbroken for Tenisha’s two-year-old son that she now leaves behind, whom she doted on so very dearly. He will now grow up with very few memories of his loving mother and an empty space that nobody can ever fill.

“We would also like to say that we’ve been totally overwhelmed by both the love and support received from family and friends, as well as the Gloucester community – for this we will be forever grateful and thank you to everyone that has shown so much compassion and sympathy during our darkest hour.”

The female driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision or the silver Astra in the moments before the collision.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221200131.