Tributes to victims of mass-shooting in Plymouth will be kept permanently

Flowers, teddies and balloons left in tribute to the victims of a mass-shooting in Plymouth will be kept permanently.

Many of the gifts left across Keyham in memory of those killed on the 12th August will be collected, photographed and stored by the council for the historical record.

Plymouth City Council says it has consulted residents of Keyham and the families of those who lost their lives, and will begin to remove the sea of flowers, plants, cards, teddies, candles and balloons that have been placed in locations throughout the local area.

Initially all the donations will be moved to a local secure area, where items will be digitally captured. Then, a range of petals from the donations will be pressed and cast in resin, stored safely for the bereaved families and local community to view at a later date. Those that have wilted will be turned into compost, and used for future green space memorials.

Soft toys will be cleaned and donated to children's charities.

People will be able to continue sharing tributes at a special memorial based at The Box until 17 September.

A series of vigils and services have remembered the victims. Credit: PA

Councillor Nick Kelly, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "The number of physical tributes to those who lost their lives has been very touching. We know that each one came from the heart, and meant something to the local community. We want to permanently capture each donation.

"We have been working closely with the local community to make sure that these acts of kindness are preserved and protected. Over the past week or so, we have already made sure that many of them have been protected from the rain.

"Our preservation work will ensure that longer term, those who lost their lives will not be forgotten and their spirit and memories will live on forever.

"Over the weeks and months ahead there will be further tributes and memorials planned, and I am pleased that The Box has been able to facilitate a further opportunity for people to pass on their messages."