Two South West universities ranked among the top 150 in the world

Two universities in the South West have been ranked in the top 150 in the world.

The University of Bristol and the University of Exeter have been ranked 92nd and 143rd, respectively, in the Times Higher Education 2022 world university table.

Exeter Uni climbed 31 places compared to last year and the institution is now ranked within the top 20 in the UK (19) after moving up five places.

Professor Lisa Roberts, the vice chancellor of the university, said: "I am delighted that the University of Exeter has secured a top 150 position in these latest global rankings.

"This is an exceptional result and has only been possible through the hard work and commitment shown by our whole community.

"To achieve such outstanding results across all five key areas, and improve our standing in each one, highlights Exeter’s position as a world-leading university for teaching, research and working with industry partners.

"I am extremely proud of what we all continue to achieve at Exeter, and our role in creating a sustainable, healthy and socially just future for all."

While Bristol Uni has maintained a position in the top 100 in the world, it has slipped one place from last year – it also slipped one place in the UK rankings ans is now 11th.

Elsewhere in the region, the University of Bath in ranked between 201-250 in the world and is 29th in the UK.

Both the University of Plymouth and the University of the West of England (UWE) maintain their positions in the top 500 in the world.

UWE is listed as 59th best in the UK while Plymouth Uni sits five places higher in 54th.

Bath Spa University, Falmouth University, University of Gloucestershire, Plymouth Marjon University, and Royal Agricultural University are all placed outside the top 1,200 in the world.

Breakdown of West Country universities in the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2022 (brackets show last year’s rankings):