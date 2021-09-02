Play video

Network Rail bosses say the region's trains should be back to normal service by Saturday after a week of disruption caused by a Tesco lorry crashing into a bridge in Plymouth.

The incident - which happened in Mannamead on Monday 30 August - caused severe disruption with many passengers having to catch replacement bus services and some spending nights in hotels.

Stuart Calvert, from Network Rail, said bank holiday Monday was "particularly difficult" as alternative services needed to be provided for people – as well as repairing the bridge.

He said: "I mean, any bridge strike is serious. At the time we had to shut the railway as our first priority is always safety.

"We were able to get people out fairly soon to have a look at it.

"We’ve been able to reopen the line partially but it’s going to take until this weekend to open it so that gives you a sense of how difficult a job it is.

"The line is open at the moment with a limited service. We’re able to run what we call ‘single line working’ so both trains on one track so that service is operating.

The railway line and surrounding roads were closed as the lorry had to be removed from the bridge Credit: ITV West Country

"We’re hoping to have the works completed so we can have a full service from Saturday onwards."

Ever since Monday, the region’s rail services have been thrown into chaos as the line on the bridge connects places west of Plymouth with the rest of the country.

The damage has shone a light on the fragility of the transport infrastructure in the West Country, and Stuart recognises additional routes may be needed in future.

He said: "Well there are a lot of places which are only served with one route in and out in Plymouth and the West Country.

"What is really interesting is the amount of interest in alternatives.

"We are looking at opening the Okehampton line to Exeter later but we work with what we’ve got.

"Our priority is getting this line open because this is the line that serves the West Country."