A Banksy painting which partially shredded itself after being sold at an auction is going back under the hammer.

The Bristol-based artist’s work ‘Girl With Balloon’ was sold for £1.1million three years ago – a record for the artist - but the artwork began to shred immediately as the gavel struck.

The paper canvas passed through a secret shredder hidden placed in the frame by the elusive artist, destroying the bottom of the piece.

The painting was re-titled Love Is In The Bin after the shredding left it showing nothing but a solitary red balloon left on a white background in the frame.

The 'Girl With Balloon' was estimated to be worth between £400,000-£600,000. It was sold for £1.1 million in 2018 Credit: PA

It goes back on auction on October 14 and has an estimated selling price of between £4million and £6million.