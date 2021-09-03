Campaign warns people about dangers of swimming in Bristol Harbour

A campaign to warn people about the dangers of swimming in Bristol Harbour has officially started.

New signs are being placed around Bristol warning of cold water shock and other threats the water can pose.

It is currently illegal to swim in the harbour.

The council, police, and fire and rescue service and others have joined forces to warn people not to enter the water after several incidents and deaths.

Credit: Bristol Water Safety Partnership

As well as its low temperature, the water can also pose risks through its quality, lack of ladders and exit points in the water, currents and submerged objects.

The signs also highlight the possibility of falling in the river at night.