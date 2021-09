A man in his 80s has died after an incident at Bude Canal.

Police say emergency services were called at 5.20pm following reports of concern for the welfare of two people in the water.

A woman in her 20s was pulled from the water by members of the public and was taken to hospital by an ambulance.

A man in his 80s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.