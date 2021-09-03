Man trafficked teenager to Weston-super-Mare to deal drugs

A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after sending a teenager to Weston-super-Mare to deal drugs.

Emad El-Haddad, from London, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in Taunton Crown Court on September 2.

He also admitted to trafficking offences after a 15-year-old boy was found in Weston-super-Mare by Avon and Somerset Police on January 14 in possession of drugs worth thousands.

Joshua Weldon, the force’s designated investigating officer in the case, said: "Exploiting children to sell drugs is despicable.

"It puts children at risk and causes heartache for families and carers who fear the worst when their child goes missing.

"The court has also accepted an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act which means that El-Haddad must forfeit any assets he can't account for up to £2,400, based on the value of the drugs seized.

"El-Haddad had to admit his guilt due to the weight of evidence against him thanks to the close collaboration between our two police services."

The investigation was carried out jointly by officers from Operation Orochi, the Metropolitan Police Service’s specialist crime team dedicated to county lines drugs supply, and Avon and Somerset Police’s equivalent Operation Remedy.

El-Haddad is also subject to a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act and a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

It means he is also unable to travel to the Avon and Somerset policing area.

He was originally arrested at his home in January where various mobile phones were found, including one known as the "Reece" line used to advertise drugs to users based in Weston-super-Mare.

Detectives also found evidence showing El-Haddad arranged accommodation for the boy, directed his activities as a drug runner and would not let him contact his family in case this alerted the police.

The child had been exploited as a drugs runner several times before, including over the Christmas and New Year period of December 2020 to January 2021.

Detective Constable Ben Baker, the investigating officer from the Met’s Operation Orochi said: "El-Haddad has exploited this young and vulnerable boy to facilitate his drug supply.

"This sentence highlights our ability to pursue those involved with exploiting children for drug supply, irrespective of whether a victim assists the police or not.

"We hope this case will discourage future gangs from using children as drugs runners by showing it isn’t any barrier to their prosecution.

"Offenders like him hope that by using vulnerable children as drugs runners they will shield themselves from identification and prosecution by law enforcement, because frequently these exploited persons are too scared to assist police."

If you have any concerns about drug crime or for the welfare of a vulnerable person you can call 101, report online through the police's dedicated county lines and cuckooing webpage or contact your neighbourhood team. If you don't want to speak to the police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.