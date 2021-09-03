Police appeal after numerous items stolen from parked car in Bristol

Police have issued an appeal after a number of items were stolen from a car in Bristol.

Thieves smashed the window of an Audi parked at Flour House, Redcliffe, Bristol, before making off with a number of items.

One of the stolen items was a Louis Vuitton washbag.

It happened at around 10:30pm on Wednesday, July 7.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image who was in the area at around that time.

"If you recognise him or have any other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221151654."