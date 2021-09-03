Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of two Doberman dogs from a property near Gloucester.

The dogs went missing from the outhouse of a farm in Walham near Over, which is on the outskirts of Gloucester.

They were last seen on the evening of Wednesday 1 September.

The owner noticed a lock had been broken at their farm and believes the dogs were taken by unknown offenders between 8pm on Wednesday and the morning of Thursday 2 September.

The dogs are male and female dobermans who are black and tan in colour. Pepper, the female dog, is two-and-a-half years old and Bear, the male dog, is three years old.

Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to please get in contact.

Information can be submitted by completing the following an online form and quoting incident 374 of 2 September.