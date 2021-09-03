Police are investigating a series of break-ins in Gloucestershire, including one at a primary school.

There have been 12 reports of burglaries across Barton and Tredworth.

They took place in Millbrook Street, All Saints Road, Pembroke Street, Charles Street, Raglan Street, Carmarthen Street, Sinope Street and Napier Street.

Officers believe that the incidents, which involve doors and sheds being smashed, are linked.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

A man from Gloucester has been arrested and is in police custody.

The force is also reminding people of some of the steps they can take to help make their property as secure as possible. These include: