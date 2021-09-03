The abandoned dog that's now won an award for its crime-fighting skills

An abandoned dog now helping police has won an award for his bravery and exemplary work detecting illegal substances.

PD Bandit, of Avon and Somerset Police, earned the prestigious accolade for his "outstanding work in the field of drugs and cash detection".

He won the recognition at the National Service Dog Bravery and Achievement Awards which were held at Ingatestone Hall near Chelmsford on August 28.

PD Bandit was rejected by previous owners because of a personality issue Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The dog had previously been rejected by pet owners because of his personality, which made him unsuitable in a domestic environment.

The force said: "With the expert training from PC Lee Fairman and our dog section Chief Instructor Sergeant Dennis McCoy, Bandit became a specialist police search dog and an invaluable member of our police family.

PC Bandit at Buckingham Palace Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"In the short time Bandit has been with us, he has consistently shown great success in search work."

It added PD Bandit has been able to find "copious amounts of Class A and Class B drugs along with large amounts of cash obtained due to criminal activity".