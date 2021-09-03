Tributes paid to 'much-adored' man who was found dead on Cornwall's A30

The sister of a man who was found dead on the A30 in Cornwall earlier this week has paid tribute to her "much-adored, kind and generous" brother.

John Robert Holden, from Illogan, was found dead on the A30 near Redruth in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday. Upon arrival the emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old's sister Chanie said that she was "heart-broken" following John's death, but is determined for him to be remembered for the "incredible person he was".

We have always been a tight-knit family, John and I were like twins growing up. Chanie Holden

"The outpouring of grief since his death has been overwhelming," she said.

"So many people adored John and it’s been incredible seeing how many lives he’s touched. I want people to know more about who he was as a person.

"He was always there for me, for everyone. He was so generous, kind, and funny. If ever you needed him he was immediately there offering everything he had."

John Holden posted this photo on Facebook shortly before his death. Credit: Chanie Holden

"He touched the lives of so many people, and those who truly knew him adored him.

"He suffered with depression and anxiety for most of his life. He seemed to be getting better in recent months."

"He bought me takeout, told a few jokes and that was it, my darling brother is now gone."

Ways to contact Samaritans:

Call for free on 116 123

Email jo@samaritans.org

Visit www.samaritans.org

"I am devastated, and feel utterly lost. My brother, my best friend is gone and my life will never be the same again," Chanie continued.

"He loved to make people laugh, if you were upset he'd have you laughing within minutes, because it hurt him to see others in pain.

"He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a best friend and the type of person the world is now poorer for losing."