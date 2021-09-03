The Tour of Britain’s opening two stages are set to begin the South West as Cornwall hosts the event for the first time.

The iconic race is set to finish will start in Penzance on Sunday 5 September with its opening stage ending outside Bodmin General Station, Bodmin Keep: Cornwall’s Army Museum, and Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry War Memorial.

Cycling enthusiasts across Cornwall are in for a special treat after it was confirmed Mark Cavendish will be riding in this year's race.

Local Truro-based club, Saint Piran Cycling Club, will officially be making their debut on the starting line for Tour of Britain in September.

Where does the route go?

Stage 1

The opening stage, known as The Grand Depart, begins in Penzance on September 5 and ends more than 180km later in Bodmin.

The route heads to St Just via the Penwith Peninsula, before moving along the coast to St Ives, Hayle, and Gwithian before heading in-land to Camborne, Pool, and Redruth.

Riders will also have a chance to visit the beaches of Falmouth and Pendennis Point before heading towards Penryn and on to the city of Truro, then Newquay and Newquay Bay.

The route then moves through St Austell then passes close to the Eden Project before finishing outside Bodmin General Station taking the total elevation gain for the stage to 3,022m.

The cyclists have to first climb 500 metres up Turf Street and St Nicholas Street in Bodmin – a section which beings with a 13 per cent incline and averages a gradient of five per cent.

The end point sits by the junction of the station, the military museum Bodmin Keep, and Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry War Memorial.

The full Tour of Britain route in 2021 Credit: Tour of Britain

Stage 2

The second stage sees the Tour of Britain return to Devon as the route begins in Sherford in the South Hams on September 6.

This section of the race features three intermediate sprints at Torcross, Kingsbridge, and Tavistock.

There are three ‘category two’ climbs with one based at Strete and two in Dartmoor National Park.

The 8.7km climb of Rundlestone above Tavistock – which has featured in the Tour twice before in 2010 and 2012 – adds to the elevation of this stage which totals 3,499m.

The final climb sits between Postbridge and Warren House Inn, which is one of the most famous locations on Dartmoor. It is 434m above sea level making it the highest in southern England.

The stage ends in Exeter, which last hosted a stage finish in 2014, taking the total distance travelled for this section to 183.9km.

The Tour then moves on to Wales for its third and fourth stages, including an 18.2km team time trial from Landeilo to the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

The next two stages see the Tour move North with stage five ending in Warrington and stage six culminating in Gateshead.

The penultimate stage is a 194.8km journey from Hawick to Edinburgh before a final push from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on September 12.