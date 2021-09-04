Dozens of tractors belonging to Devon farmer to go under the hammer

Play video

A private collection of 83 Ford tractors owned by a Devon farmer will be going under the hammer.

Philip Warren, a farmer near Broodwoodwidger in Torridge, has been collecting tractors since 1989 but will be auctioning them off today [September 4].

They are all variations of three models by Ford and the 77-year-old admits his obsession has caught him by surprise.

He said: "It was a hobby of collecting that went a bit AWOL.

Passer-bys were shocked to see all 83 tractors laid out in a field Credit: ITV West Country

"I didn’t buy all these to go to work with, it was just a hobby that got out of control. When me and my grandson put them out here, I was a bit amazed myself.

"I didn’t realise what a spectacle it would be – a spectacular spectacle."

All the tractors are in full working order and are complete with brand new batteries.

David Kivell, an auctioneer at the event, is expecting them all to be sold after attracting huge interest from across Britain.

He said: "We’ve got people here from all parts of the UK.

David Kivell, an auctioneer, expects all the tractors to be sold Credit: ITV West Country

"I’ve been talking to some Scottish guys that are very keen to stay the night tonight.

"We’re looking forward to a very good sale today [September 4] and it’s a one-off for us."

Plenty of people came to the farm to see the machinery laid out and were stunned to see the amount of tractors on display.

One passer-by said: "I’ve never seen so many tractors in one place."

Another added: "This many blue and white ones all in one field is quite incredible, isn’t it?"