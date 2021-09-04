Somerset cricket club plays hosts to famous faces in charity match

Play video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

Some of cricket's most famous faces turned out at a small hamlet in Somerset to help raise money for one local club.

The Allerton Cricket Club, based within the hamlets of Chapel and Stone Allerton, is hoping to fund the redevelopment of its pavillion in line with how the club has grown over recent years.

"We're outgrowing our premises and playing more and more games, getting more teams coming in," said David Spinner.

"We're very much a social and friendly club, so anyone that wants to play or that would like to play, we welcome them to come and join us."

The club's current pavillion. Credit: ITV News

Legendary commentator Henry Blofeld and former player Devon Malcolm were just some of the names in attendance as the star-studded Lashings World XI took on Allerton in a charity match.

"I think this typifies Somerset cricket rather well and I love it," Henry told ITV News.

Allerton team member Roger Duckett said: “It was a great game which finished 110 for 6 from our 20 overs."

Allerton’s Ryan Scantlebury (29 runs) was awarded man of the match from Lashings. Allerton club president, John Halliwell, awarded Charlie Hodge (2 for 26) their man of the match.