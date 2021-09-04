Somerset school bells to ring out for first time in more than a decade

As students return next week pupils at a Somerset school will be welcomed by bells for the first time in more than a decade.

The West Huntspill Community Primary and East Huntspill Community Primary in Somerset have undertaken a summer restoration project which saw 30 hours of hand polishing on the East Bell – and a new West Bell which was bought on the internet.

Experts also carried out work to make sure the canopy is safe and ensure the mechanisms work efficiently.

Credit: The Priory Learning Trust

The project took around 10 days with staff from across The Priory Learning Trust lending a hand.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, said: “After outstanding work by our teams we are delighted that pupils, parents, carers, staff and the whole area will be able to celebrate coming back to school with the ringing of school bells.

"Both these schools are wonderful communities and it is a pleasure to have them as part of our TPLT family."