A series of 3D street art installations have been placed around Bristol's Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Artists have created four optical illusions which will be in place until Sunday 5 September.

Artist Julian Beever created a picture of a T-Rex and said: "I most love making something new, and if possible, where the artwork meshes in with the actual surroundings.

"The 3D dinosaur in Cabot Circus was a case of both. I tried to match the scene with the real view of the ground floor.

"It’s there for all to discover on the upper ground floor and I hope many people do."

Credit: BPM Media

The four installations are: