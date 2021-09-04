The mind-blowing 3D street art installed at Bristol's Cabot Circus
A series of 3D street art installations have been placed around Bristol's Cabot Circus shopping centre.
Artists have created four optical illusions which will be in place until Sunday 5 September.
Artist Julian Beever created a picture of a T-Rex and said: "I most love making something new, and if possible, where the artwork meshes in with the actual surroundings.
"The 3D dinosaur in Cabot Circus was a case of both. I tried to match the scene with the real view of the ground floor.
"It’s there for all to discover on the upper ground floor and I hope many people do."
The four installations are:
A great white shark near Harvey Nichols
A surfboard is located outside Accessorize on the Ground Floor
Crocodile canyon outside LEGO on the Ground Floor
The T-Rex dinosaur outside Five Guys on the Upper Ground Floor