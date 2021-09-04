Play video

Cyclists from Cornwall taking part in tomorrow's Tour of Britain have described it as "a dream come true."

The Duchy will host the opening stage of the race for the first time. It will begin in Penzance and work its way through the county.

Helston's Steve Lampier told ITV News, "It's a massive dream come true to race on roads that I grew up riding on.

"The nerves and excitement is building. Now to suddenly be here- all emotions are coming through now.

Steve and teammate Tom Mazzone are two of St Pirans six riders in the race. The team is Cornwall's first-ever professional cycling outfit formed just three years ago.

Both Steve and Tom will have the advantage of knowing the terrain better than most, but Steve says that won't make the race any easier.

"It's a double-edged sword," he said.

The race will go right through the duchy ending in Bodmin. Credit: ITV News

"I know what's coming up, which is a good thing. But that means I'll be dreading the climbs before I am on the climbs."

Although Tom hopes having home support can make a difference.

"It's a massive event. The biggest event to ever to come to Cornwall, so just get out there and enjoy it, he added"

"Wave your flags and have a great day-hopefully the weather turns up for us as well."