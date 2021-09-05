Man in his 60s dies in house fire in Swindon

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Swindon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property on Everleigh Road in Penhill just after 02:30 am this morning (September 5).

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Police.

The force said inquiries are ongoing, but the man's death was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A force statement added: "The local community are likely to see an increased presence of emergency services in the area."