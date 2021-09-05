After months of being closed, a diving pool in Plymouth used to train Olympians, including Tom Daley, will reopen tomorrow, September 6.

The Plymouth Life Centre diving pool had been closed for repairs since last spring. Several improvements have been made, including retiling the pool, a new diving display screen, and equipment serviced and replaced.

The re-opening will also see Plymouth’s diving programme start again and the water polo and underwater hockey return.

The junior diving talent programme will also start again, and the public and swimming clubs will return to swimming in a 50-metre pool.

It's hoped crowds will be back at the pool again from tomorrow. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Mark Deacon, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “It is truly fantastic to see this outstanding facility ready for a big splash.

“Diving is so important to Plymouth; it’s a huge part of our city pride. Seeing a generation of Plymouth divers go from success to success has been a wonderful thing for us all.

“I want to thank the diving communities and all other pool users for their patience, we understand that this disruption has been hard. The revamped facility will ensure current and future divers excellent opportunities."