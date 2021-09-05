Gloucestershire Police have confirmed that two dogs that disappeared from a property near Gloucester earlier this week have been found.

Dobermans Bear and Poppy were reported missing from a farm in Walham near Over after last being seen on September 1st.

But yesterday evening, September 4th, both dogs were spotted in the Painswick area by members of the public following an appeal by police.

They were able to keep the dogs safe until officers were able to arrive at the scene, with the dogs soon to be reunited with their owners.