Coastguard calls off search for missing Cornish divers

The Coastguard has called off its search for two divers who went missing off the coast of Cornwall.

The agency had been looking for the two men since they failed to return to the surface on the evening of Friday September 3.

The pair were taking part in a planned dive at HMS Scylla, a shipwreck off Whitsand Bay.

While the Coastguard’s search has stopped, Devon and Cornwall Police have sent their divers to the scene.

“Police are working with the MCA and partners in response to two divers reported as missing on the evening of Friday 3 September,” the force said in an updated statement.

“Police are now assisting in the search for the missing people and divers have been tasked to the scene as part of the investigation.

The divers' next-of-kin have been informed. Devon and Cornwall Police

Members of the public have been urged to avoid visiting the site while the police investigation continues.