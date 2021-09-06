Hundreds mark foundation launch of Team GB athlete killed on morning run

Play video

More than 400 runners in Bath took part in a half marathon in tribute to a Team GB athlete who died earlier this year.

In April, Natasha Lewis was hit by a car while on a morning run near Peasedown St John.

On September 5, her fiancé David Bowler launched the Natasha Lewis Foundation to support aspiring athletes.

Hundreds of runners warming up ahead of their 13 mile run around Odd Down Cycle Track Credit: ITV West Country

He described the organisation as a tribute the "love of his life" and said it was a tough day in what is going to be a difficult month.

"The Foundation launch is obvious a big day emotionally for me," he said.

"We have a birthday at the end of the month and three days later was when we were going to get married."

The pair ran Get Fit personal training in Bath and while Natasha had many sporting achievements, she kept them quiet.

"It's not about showboating for her," David added.

"It is about a goal and a dream for her that she wanted to achieve and hopefully through these athletes her legacy will continue in that way."

Natasha Lewis' fiance David Bowler says she was incredibly modest about her achievements. Credit: ITV West Country

One of the first young athletes to be sponsored by the new Foundation is Freya Spruit.

The 18-year-old runner described the support as invaluable.

"It's incredible because at this age, other than my coach, I wouldn't have any other kind of forms of sponsorship like this so to use this money and to be able to use it an invest it into bettering my performance is just amazing," she said.

Kimberley Barfoot-Brace, friend and triathlete, says the day was filled with mixed emotions.

"It's really quite overwhelming," she said.

"Every so often you think 'oh my god, I still can't believe this has happened' but in another sense it's just so incredibly powerful that this really positive legacy has been created."

Hannah Grubb, a close friend and ex Team GB pole vaulter, says the runner did not like being in the spotlight but would admire what the foundation has been set up for.

"She would have been so proud of Dave and how much effort and time he's put into this."