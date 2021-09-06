Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Wiltshire village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a village near Salisbury.

The body of a 31-year-old woman was found at a residential address in Tisbury on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the property on Churchill Estate and shortly afterwards a 25-year-old man was arrested.

In a statement Wiltshire Police said: "We’ve arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time and our enquiries are ongoing.

"The local community in Tisbury are likely to see an increased police presence overnight as our investigation continues.

"We would like to stress that, at this time, there is nothing to suggest any risk to wider community. We will issue an update on this investigation as soon as is appropriate."