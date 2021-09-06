New images released as police continue search for Kill the Bill activists

More images have been released as police continue to track down people involved in a Bristol protest which turned violent.

Pictures of two more people have been added to Avon and Somerset Police’s online gallery of individuals who attended a Kill the Bill demonstration in the city earlier this year.

The event, held in March, turned violent after protesters marched on a city centre police station and set fire to vehicles.

Police vehicles were set on fire during the violence. Credit: PA

The force said 80 people had been arrested to date, and 28 people charged with offences.

"A total of 80 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation and an additional person has been voluntarily interviewed," a spokesperson added.

"Of those arrested, 28 people have been charged, although charges against one person were dropped for medical reasons."

In total, police are trying to identify 37 people in connection with the riots.