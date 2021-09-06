Pilot and wingwalker named after surviving crash at Bournemouth air show

A pilot and a wingwalker from Gloucestershire had a narrow escape after the plane they were flying at Bournemouth Air Festival crashed into the sea.

The pilot has been named as Dave Barrell, from Cirencester, and the wingwalker named as 23-year-old Kirsten Pobjoy from Stroud.

Both miraculously escaped serious injury during the incident on Saturday afternoon (September 4).

Footage captured from the festival shows the moment the bi-plane plummeted in to the water outside The Haven Hotel in Poole around 4:00pm.

Both were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Crowds had gathered around Poole Harbour and spectators had also lined the shore to watch the festival, which had run from Thursday.

Both Kirsten and Dave work for Aerosuperbatics, which is the world's only wing-walking formation team based in Cirencester.

The plane crashed in to the water during the air festival. Credit: PA Images.

The aircraft being recovered. Credit: PA

The organisers of the Bournemouth Air Festival issued a statement on September 5, describing their "huge relief" that both Kirsten and Dave had been rescued safely.

"We would like to thank the RNLI, Coastguard, South West Ambulance, Dorset Police, Poole Harbour Commissioners and all those who took part in the rescue of the two people aboard the aircraft," a festival spokesperson said.

"It is a huge relief for all those involved in the Air Festival that the incident has resulted in the display crew being removed from the water safe and well."

Dorset Police said an investigation was underway after the festival was suspended.