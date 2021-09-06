Plans for Cornwall cycling hub and BMX track move one step closer

A brand new, state-of-the-art cycling hub - complete with its very own BMX track - has moved one step closer to being built in Cornwall.

The specialist centre - inspired by the legacy of the Tour of Britain - will be built on council-owned land near Newquay.

Cornwall Council said it hopes the £7million facility would provide a “cycling destination” for residents and visitors to the region.

The plans, which have been backed by councillors, were submitted in partnership with British Cycling and Sport England.

The plans for a new cycling hub near Newquay. Credit: Cornwall Council

Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “The Cycle Hub is for everyone and encourages us all to be more active.

Cornwall Council said the hub will only take up around 12% of the site at Aerohub Business Park, leaving wild areas for biodiversity and habitats.

It will not only give performance cyclists a safe place to train and race away from the road, but will also provide opportunities for residents with a disability to cycle, be a place of referral to help tackle mental and physical health issues, and a venue for schools and other groups to come and learn to ride safely. Steve Double, MP

The proposals include significant amounts of tree planting, wildflower areas and managed grasslands which will create a space for visitors to relax and enjoy and opportunities for volunteering to manage them.