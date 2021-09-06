Plans for Cornwall cycling hub and BMX track move one step closer

Plans for a new cycling hub in Cornwall have been given council-backing (pictured: a BMX rider in mid-air). Credit: PA

A brand new, state-of-the-art cycling hub - complete with its very own BMX track - has moved one step closer to being built in Cornwall.

The specialist centre - inspired by the legacy of the Tour of Britain - will be built on council-owned land near Newquay.

Cornwall Council said it hopes the £7million facility would provide a “cycling destination” for residents and visitors to the region.

The plans, which have been backed by councillors, were submitted in partnership with British Cycling and Sport England.

The plans for a new cycling hub near Newquay. Credit: Cornwall Council

Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “The Cycle Hub is for everyone and encourages us all to be more active. 

Cornwall Council said the hub will only take up around 12% of the site at Aerohub Business Park, leaving wild areas for biodiversity and habitats.

The proposals include significant amounts of tree planting, wildflower areas and managed grasslands which will create a space for visitors to relax and enjoy and opportunities for volunteering to manage them.