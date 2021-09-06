'Stolen' dogs found in Cotswolds after disappearing from Gloucester home

Two Doberman dogs who were suspected stolen from their home in Gloucester have been found safe and well in the Cotswolds.

Bear and Poppy went missing from their farm on the outskirts of the city after last being seen on Wednesday 1 September.

But just a few days later - on Saturday 4 September - both dogs were spotted by members of the public in Painswick, who had seen the appeal on Facebook.

They were able to keep the dogs safe until officers arrived at the scene.

Police have thanked all those who shared the appeal, particularly the members of the public who found them.