Torquay United manager Gary Johnson gives fans free pizza after away win

It was an away day to savour for Torquay United fans at the weekend after watching their team win - and getting free pizza from the manager.

The Gulls survived a second-half comeback to beat Maidenhead 4-3 in the National League and register their first win of the season.

And the result was made even better for the travelling fans when boss Gary Johnson was filmed handing out free pizza.

Footage posted on social media showed the manager getting off the team bus with pizza boxes to give to fans.

Supporters online were quick to heap praise Johnson, who has previously managed Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Cheltenham Town.

“Top bloke all round,” one fan wrote.

“Love this, this is why I’m Torquay,” another posted.