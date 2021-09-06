Tributes paid at funerals of Plymouth shooting victims Lee and Sophie Martyn

Tributes have been paid to father and daughter Lee and Sophie Martyn who were killed in the Plymouth shootings last month.

Lee and Sophie were two of the victims in the mass shooting in the Keyham area on Thursday, August 12.

Hundreds of friends and family paid their respects at the The Minster Church of St Andrew on Monday, with those in attendance wearing pink and multi-coloured corsages.

Many people at the funeral also dressed in blue and white, to represent Lee's favourite football team Everton.

Sophie Martyn (3) and her adoptive father Lee (43) were killed in the shooting.

Lee, 43, had been described as a "loving father" who would do "anything for anybody" in tribute following his death last month.

His cousin, Jess Morcom, posted a tribute online, saying: "I was always so proud to be able to say you were my cousin. The world is going to be a much darker place without you in it."

Jess also posted a tribute to Sophie, saying the family was "truly blessed" to have seen her grow for three years.

Hundreds of people attended the service at the Minster Church of St Andrew in Plymouth Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

"Beautiful little Soph my darling, how truly blessed we all were to have seen you grow into such a beautiful funny and clever girl for the three years that we had with you," Jess continued.

"My heart hurts so much thinking about how it should have been so many more. I will miss your cheekiness and your dancing the most.

"I will think of you both every single day for the rest of my life. Our family will never be the same."

Lee and Sophie were together in one coffin for the service.