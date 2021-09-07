UK astronaut Tim Peake has described the sunset in Plymouth as "beautiful" during a visit to the city.

The 49-year-old he went up onto the Hoe to take a shot of the sun setting, and told his Twitter followers he could see Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in the night sky.

Tim, the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station in December 2015, was clearly struck by the iconic view of Smeaton's Tower.

The astronaut, who used to fly helicopters from the MoD base at Boscombe Down near Amesbury in Wiltshire, has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

His tweet, which was posted on Monday, September 6th, said: "Beautiful sunset over Plymouth tonight, with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus all looking stunning. If you have clear skies pop out & take a look."

Tim beat more than 8,000 applicants to go into space and completed a dramatic spacewalk while on the international space station to carry out repairs in January 2016.