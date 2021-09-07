A serious fire near a secondary school in Cornwall is believed to have been started by a fireworks explosion.

Cranberry Road in Camborne is closed in both directions after the blaze started on the morning of Tuesday 7 September, with firefighters and police at the scene.

The blaze started near Camborne Science and International Academy at around 8.30am with a number of residential streets being closed as a result.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called after there were reports of a shed on fire.

A spokesman for the police force said: "The fire service attended the incident and it is believed that some fireworks had exploded. No-one was harmed in the explosion. The incident is ongoing."

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said they received multiple calls about a house fire, with three crews being mobilised to tackle the blaze.