Double world record holder and five medal winner Reece Dunn has become the most successful athlete at the Paralympic Games.

25 year old Reece won three gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, making him the most successful athlete at the games.

After returning to Plymouth on Tuesday 7 September, Reece was finally able to show his mum, Julie Dunn, his medals.

She said: "I've not seen these before and they are amazing. So proud. To be able to hold this medal and to know that he'd done this.

"Five races, five medals - amazing, I can't believe it. I feel quite emotional actually, holding it for the very first time."

Reece Dunn competing in the Men's 200m Individual Medley. Credit: PA

Reece competed in the SM14 class at the Paralympics because he has autism.

He was selected as a Paralympic swimmer by Team GB two years ago and has been training with Plymouth Leander since he was nine.

"It was always a dream when I was a child, I remember talking to my dad, I said I want to go to a paralympic or olympic games, you know, when I was younger," he said.

"I never really thought for one second that it could be a reality."

At the games in Tokyo, Reece won a silver in his first race, followed by three gold medals and a bronze medal - all won despite the fact he was nursing a shoulder injury and was told he probably shouldn't race.

Reece told ITV News his favourite medal is the relay gold. "I got the gold with three other of my friends as well. To share the podium with them is brilliant," he said.

Reece celebrates with his team mates after winning Gold during at the Paralympic Games in Japan. Credit: PA

The next goal for Reece is not far away with the Commonwealth Games next year and the World Championships as a warm up.

The future is golden for this Plymouth born sporting great.