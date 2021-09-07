Investigation launched after Bournemouth Air Festival crash

An investigation has been launched following a crash at Bournemouth Air Festival.

Two people - the pilot and a wing walker - had a lucky escape when the plane they were in crashed into the sea in Poole on Saturday 4 September.

Pilot Dave Barrell, from Cirencester, and Kirsten Pobjoy, from Stroud, were both treated for minor injuries at Poole Hospital.

The plane belonged to AeroSuperBatics, based at Rendcomb in Gloucestershire, which has now issued a statement saying "technical difficulties" caused the incident.

"The aircraft was unable to maintain altitude and despite very difficult circumstances, a successful ditching was carried out into Poole Harbour," the firm said in a statement released on Tuesday 7 September.

It said it is conducting its own "thorough" investigation as well as liaising with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The statement added: “We would like to extend our thanks to the RNLI, Coastguard, South-West Ambulance, Dorset Police, Poole Harbour Commissioners and all those who took part in the rescue of the two crew members aboard the aircraft.

“We are also grateful to have received many dozens of messages from well-wishers and are placing the well-being of all of our staff as our top priority.”