Key commuter road near Bristol reopens after 18 month closure

A busy commuter road near Bristol has reopened to traffic for the first time in 18 months.

Gispy Patch Lane reopened in one direction on Monday 6 September after months of disruption, making it easier for people to travel through the Stoke Gifford area.

The road was closed in January of 2020. South Gloucestershire Council had originally hoped to reopen the route in July but this was delayed.

It had been closed to correct a 'pinch-point' for traffic, with a wider railway bridge being installed to make it easier for motorists during peak times. The wider bridge will also provide space for new bus lanes in each direction and shared use cycle and pedestrian lanes.

The council confirmed the one-way route would remain in place until late 2022 when the road widening works for the Cribbs Patchway metrobus extension havebeen completed.

Google Maps picture of Gipsy Patch Lane before the work started. Credit: Google Maps

South Gloucestershire cabinet member for regeneration, environment and strategic infrastructure Cllr Steve Reade said: “The partial reopening of Gipsy Patch Lane is an important milestone for this ambitious project.

“The westbound one-way system will support businesses and help keep South Gloucestershire moving as we continue to recover from the pandemic."

Despite reopening in a westbound direction, there will still be disruption caused forresidents and businesses using junctions along Gipsy Patch Lane. Access for residents andbusinesses will be maintained via diversion routes.

Some roads near the new one-way route will remain closed at their junctions with Gipsy Patch Lane to prevent congestion. Diversion routes will stay in place.

The project is an extension of the metrobus network, and will provide a direct linkbetween Bristol Parkway railway station and The Mall bus station.

The extension route travels via the Cribbs Patchway New Neighbourhood on the land previously used by Filton Airfield.