A pub landlord has explained why he has made the decision to turn away unvaccinated customers.

Martin Jones, landlord at the Minerva Inn in Plymouth, feels his decision is justified because he is trying to protect his elderly, potentially vulnerable, clientele - who have stayed with the business throughout the pandemic.

However, the decision is not without criticism. One disgruntled Plymouth man said he felt mistreated as the only reason he had not had both doses of the jab was his age.

He said: "We saw an a-frame outside the pub which said something along the lines of unless you can prove you've been double-jabbed, you can't come in.

"That was a bit rubbish, because the sole reason I'm not double-jabbed was down to my age. We left, we didn't make a fuss, but the more I thought about it, the more it bugged me."

Credit: BPM Media

Martin said if he thought he was discriminating, or breaking the law, he would change his policy but for the time being he says the double-jabbed policy will stay, at least until the rates of Covid-19 start to drop significantly in the city.

Martin said: "The reason behind it is that a lot of our regulars are, I would say, 55 plus, on average.

"When things opened back up, they said they didn't want to come back if there was loads of youngsters there not double-jabbed, not protected.

"We know that being double-jabbed isn't the be all and end all. It isn't going to be 100% accurate, but it's more of a certainty than not being jabbed at all."

He said it is a "temporary measure" and is in place for "the welfare of customers and staff".

"I don't like turning people away, but our regulars are the ones who turn up week in week out, and they've supported us throughout the pandemic," he said.

"They're also the ones who were concerned about getting Covid, so we wanted to look after them.

"This isn't beneficial to us as a business, we're actually losing business because of it."