September has already been warmer than any of the days we had in August, with temperatures in the West Country nearly reaching 30C over recent days.

The top temperature in the South West on Monday 6 September was 28.9C at Larkhill but other areas reached the high-20Cs as well.

And on Tuesday 7 September, history was made - when a UK temperature of 30C was recorded for the second day running when Northolt (NW London) came through with 30.1C.

It is jus the seventh time in 50 years there have been two consecutive 30C days in September - and the first time a consecutive two years have done it.

Record for the max temperatures in September in the UK.

Analysis from ITV West Country's weather presenter Charlie Powell

"With a top temperature on Monday of 28.9 C at Larkhill, September is already warmer than any of the days we had in August.

"We often have fine weather as we head into the start of autumn, but we've only had seven Septembers get to at least 30C over the past 50 years.

"For the stats this is interesting but the frequency we're seeing this happen is more concerning, especially as the last time was only in 2020. It is the first time we have seen consecutive years reach a 30C September day.

Low pressure is expected to bring changes to the weather.

"The last time we had a September warmer than an August was back in 2016; also not that long ago.

"It's not just the daytime temperatures either, both Camborne and the Isles of Portland recorded night-time lows of 18.1C on Monday night - which is average for the day in early September.

"For those that don't like the heat then we are in for a change on Wednesday as low pressure takes charge, bringing cooler weather and some heavy, thundery showers.

"A Met Office warning is in place for these, with as much as 50 mm of rain falling in a few hours. Temperatures for the rest of the week will then be closer to 20C again."