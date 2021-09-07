An underground parking space in Bath has sold for £115,000 within two days of being listed online.

The spot near Circus Mews was described by property agents Whiteley Helyar as being a 'very rare' opportunity to get a 'good size parking space' in the city, where parking is always in short supply.

An advertisement for the space said: "The garage occupies a highly convenient and sought after position, just a very short walk from the vast selection of shops, galleries and restaurants both in the heart of the city and in the pedestrianised Margaret's Buildings."

The space is part of an underground development. Credit: Whiteley Helyar

As part of the recently introduced Clean Air Zone in the city, drivers were warned to expect higher parking charges.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is considering charging for parking on Sundays and pricing residents' permits according to emissions.