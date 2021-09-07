Firefighters are urging people to be vigilant following a spate of suspected arson attacks on cars in a Cornish town.

In the latest incident three vehicles were left badly damaged in Bodmin.

Firefighters were called during the early hours of Tuesday 7 September after reports of a blaze.

In a Tweet, Bodmin Community Fire Station warned of a substantial rise in vehicle fires in the town, and urged the public to report any suspicious activity.