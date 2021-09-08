Play video

Will Warrender, Chief Executive of South Western Ambulance Service.

South Western Ambulance Service has said it is experiencing the highest level of sustained demand ever.

Monday 6 September was one of the busiest days in the service's history, with paramedics responding to a new emergency every 25 seconds.

It followed a very busy weekend when our people dealt with almost 3,300 incidents per day, the equivalent of nearly 140 incidents every hour.

Numbers are more than 15% higher than the same time last year and 26.1% higher than reported on the equivalent week two years ago, due to a combination of factors including continued high visitor numbers in the region and the warm weather.

Will Warrender, Chief Executive of South Western Ambulance Service, said: "We are currently experiencing the highest level of sustained demand on our 999 service we have ever known.

"To put this in context, on Monday we responded to a new incident every 25 seconds.

"If you need an emergency ambulance because you are seriously injured or unwell, and you believe your life is at risk, call us on 999.

"So we can continue to help those with the most serious conditions, we need everyone's help - please do not call us for non-life threatening emergencies.

"Alternative services are available, including 111 who can be contacted by phone or online for medical assistance and advice.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is reminding people only to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency - as they continue to experience extremely high demand.