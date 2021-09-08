Flash flooding in Salcombe after thunderstorm hits Devon

Play video

Video credit: PC Emma Buley

Heavy rain has caused flash floods and power cuts across parts of south Devon.

Video footage from Salcombe showed flooding in the main shopping street, while one picture showed a kayaker paddling past the shops.

There were also reports of power cuts in Plymouth and Newton Ferrers.

The heavy rain arrived around 9am on September 8, after the Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for the region.

One video, posted on Twitter by police officer Emma Buley, showed the scene in Salcombe.

"Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses," she said.

"Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today."

Another video, also filmed in the town, showed people wading through the floodwater next to stationary vehicles.

One user said the rain fell for just five minutes before flooding was reported.

Updates to follow.