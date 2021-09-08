Loves Saves The Day festival-goers urged to take coronavirus tests

Organisers of one of the biggest music festivals in Bristol have urged those who attended to get a coronavirus test.

Around 50,000 attended Love Saves The Day on the Downs between September 3-5.

Festival-goers enjoyed performances by Mahalia and Little Simz but now they have been asked to take a lateral flow test to ensure they do not have Covid-19.

Posting on social media, festival organisers said: "We've been asked by Bristol Council and Public Health to encourage people to take a Lateral Flow Test this week.

"Please do so if you can, rates in Bristol are still high and whilst we have taken every precaution over the weekend at the show it makes sense for you to take a quick test, to help keep your friends and fam safe.

"Amazing scenes this weekend, we are all still buzzing. Thank you."

The festival was moved to the Downs this year because of the pandemic.

Bristol City Council said it had only received three complaints about the festival.

A council spokesperson said: "The response to the weekend event on the Downs has been overwhelmingly positive and we were pleased to see such an event being enjoyed in the city again.

"Three complaints were received by our events team and, as well as responding to those, we have been working with the organisers as they ensure the removal of litter and waste, in accordance with the terms of the hire of the site."