Video credit: BPM Media

A man has been pictured kayaking through Fore Street amid surreal scenes in Salcombe.

Torrential rain sparked flash floods and power cuts across South Devon on the morning of Wednesday 8 September, amid thunderstorm warnings for the entire county.

Salcombe is one area within the county which has been hit badly with flooding, affecting many businesses.

A video posted on Twitter by police officer Emma Buley showed the scene in Salcombe, with flash flooding engulfing the town centre.

The police constable said: "Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses. Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today."

The town was impassable for traffic at around 10am but the water has now been drained and cars are able to pass through the town.