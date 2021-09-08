Plymouth primary school evacuated after 'building struck by lightning'

Play video

Video credit: BPM Media

A primary school in Plymouth was evacuated after reports of a lightning strike.Children at Mount Street Primary School were evacuated when fire services were called to the scene after reports of the smell of burning.A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said it is believed no-one was injured.He added: "We received the call at 9.57am and two crews initially attended."Crews are still in attendance to make sure there is so signs of fire.

Thunder and lightning has battered parts of Devon. Credit: BPM Media

A witness said: "They were evacuated to the school playground and took shelter in the greenhouses… all are re-entering the building now and fire service is still on scene."It comes after thunder and lightning has battered Plymouth this morning after a yellow weather warning.

Heavy rain has also caused flash floods and power cuts across parts of south Devon.