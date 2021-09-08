Tributes to Bristol’s ‘Queen of the Mead’ Joyce Williams

Tributes have been paid to a popular elderly resident from the north of Bristol.

Joyce Williams, from Southmead, was affectionately known as ‘Queen of the Mead’.

She was well-known in the community, having moved to the area when it was first built and lived there for more than 90 years.

She died in hospital, aged 96, in the early hours of September 8.

Dozens have since posted tributes to her online, sharing their memories and pictures of Joyce out in Southmead.

Bristol comedian Terry the Odd Job Man described her as a “character”.

“Really sad to wake up to the news that Joyce passed away this morning,” he said.

She was proper loved in the ‘mead because she was just being herself. And we loved her for being herself. What a character she was. Terry the Odd Job Man

“The mini roundabout won't ever be the same without her sitting on that white patio chair sticking Vs up to anyone that beeped.

“Rest in peace Queen of the Mead.”

Others said Southmead would not be the same without her, describing her as “one in a million”.

Her funeral is due to take place at Canford Crematorium at 3pm on September 23.