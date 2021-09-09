Staff had to hide in a safe room during an armed incident at a petrol station in south Bristol.

Armed police and a negotiator were deployed to the garage in Hengrove Way following reports a man was holding it up with a knife on the morning of Thursday 9 September.

At least one person has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say staff members inside the petrol station managed to get to a safe room.

Hengrove Way was shut while the incident was ongoing. Credit: Aaron Johnson / Facebook

Police have shut the road while the incident is ongoing. Credit: BPM Media

Police cars pictured at the scene.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station," the force tweeted when the incident was ongoing.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.

"We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning. Investigations at the scene continue."

As a result of the incident, buses have been delayed.

Bus operator First West of England said their affected services were due to exit the Hengrove depot in Roman Farm Road.

The cancelled services will resume once the police incident has been dealt with, with First West of England adding on Twitter: “Police incident - all services that operate out of Hengrove depot are currently unable to do so due to a nearby police incident.

"Delays to services as a result. Will update when able."